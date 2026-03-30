Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kentucky State May Survive As Polytechnic School, But Critics Fear Whitewashing of HBCU The transition to a polytechnic institution would switch many academic programs online while cutting enrollment and faculty.







A struggling HBCU in Kentucky may gain new life as a polytechnic institution. However, some naysayers feel the transformation does more harm than good.

Kentucky State University has long struggled to maintain operations. As the state’s only public HBCU, it remains at risk of losing its legacy. However, a new bill passed by the Kentucky Senate could keep its doors open, but may take away what makes the school an HBCU.

According to HBCU Gameday, the unanimous vote for Senate Bill 185 could transition KSU into a polytechnic institution over the next five years. If the Kentucky State House also votes for the bill, the school may close its chapter as a historically Black university.

Despite the backlash, lawmakers deemed the plan the best way to help KSU enter a new era.

“This was not the time to close Kentucky State, but rather to be a partner in the redefinition of this institution,” expressed Sen. Chris McDaniel on the Senate floor.

While some have praised the decision to keep the learning institution alive, others have criticized the state government for choosing to do so. Students and communal supporters also came together to protest the vote.

“When you evolve, you enhance and grow,” shared a KSU graduate to WKYT at a protest against the bill at the state capitol. “The concern is that we may preserve the university but redefine what it is in the process.”

However, the transition to a polytechnic focus would come with its own drawbacks. This includes a workforce-driven learning model that would reduce many traditional liberal arts programs to only 10 in-person academic programs. Admission standards would also increase, limiting student acceptances alongside reduced enrollment. Staff cuts would also occur to keep up with a stricter financial plan.



Despite the drastic measures, the school’s leadership has also welcomed the change. In a letter to the HBCU’s community, Kentucky State President Dr. Koffi Akakpo assured supporters that the introduction of a polytechnic curriculum would become “another chapter” for the storied institution.

“Our repositioning along these lines will be part of a much longer history of evolution at Kentucky State. Since our founding in 1886 and our designation as a 1890 land-grant institution just four years later, the University has continued to grow and change in response to the needs of Kentucky,” wrote Akakpo. “…This moment should be understood not as a break from who we are, but as another chapter in who we are becoming.”

Now, state leaders and community advocates remain divided on what constitutes change for the betterment of KSU. While current plans could override the school’s original culture and foundation, others have championed the effort as a means to protect KSU’s longevity.

Protestors continue to voice their concerns as the bill heads to the House. If passed, the transition to a polytechnic learning model would begin in the fall semester. However, naysayers hope that a new compromise will emerge to keep the HBCU as it stands.

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