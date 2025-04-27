Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Wealth Weekend: Kentucky Derby Returns To Expand Social Impact Investing And HBCU Endowment Growth This year's programming will help advance the nation's HBCU endowments as well as social impact investing.







The Wealth Weekend: Kentucky Derby will make its return for the second year of investing in Black communities.

Black Wealth Events’ flagship occasion, taking place from April 30 to May 1, will host exclusive engagements at Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University. Known for fostering economic competitiveness and innovation, this year’s programming will help advance the nation’s HBCU endowments as well as social impact investing.

Alongside discussions on talent retention and public-private partnerships, a cohort of investors, executives, and thought leaders will come together to advance these goals to champion Black institutions. Moreover, their gathering aims to positively impact the future generations of trailblazing professionals in a variety of sectors.

Its first day of sessions will include a keynote address from Senator Gerald Neal. Taking place at Simmons College, his speech will be a call to action toward social impact investing and public-private partnership. With the announcement of the college’s joint project with Kentucky State University, develop curricula in collaboration with the Circular Economy Alliance, the address will further highlight the importance of creating these new opportunities.

The first day will conclude with the Urban League’s Derby Gala, with VIP attendees coming together to celebrate Black excellence during Kentucky’s most famed weekend. After the night of festivities, the call-to-actions continue on.

The following day, Kentucky State University will host a conversation on talent retention and the importance of strengthening HBCU endowments. With the launch of the “Friends of HBCUs” endowment fund, the capital-raising initiative hopes to boost long-term financial sustainability for HBCUs and Black students.

Notable attendees for this year’s Wealth Weekend include Brandon Gibson, managing partner at investment firm The Steinbridge Group; Michael Sudarkasa, chairman of African Business Group; and Laurent Gilles Houekpon, vice president at Stock Yards Bank & Trust. With other esteemed individuals within business, finance, and real estate, the Wealth Weekend seeks to progress and initiate conversations that result in new strategies for the Black community’s growth.

As The Wealth Weekend continues to advance Black America’s contribution to the national GDP, it does so by collaborative with local and corporate leaders to stimulate wealth within this demographic. By also emulating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s economic strategy to becoming financial self-sufficient and successful while still uplifting the Black community, The Wealth Weekend promotes economic growth and reinvestment for a sustainable future.

The Wealth Weekend encouraged investors, business leaders, and donors to join on this multi-day event of critical discussion and support for Black America. More information, including VIP attendance and contribution to the “Friends of HBCUs” endowment fund, can be found on Black Wealth Event’s website.

