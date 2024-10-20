News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kentucky Student Who Went Viral After Saying N-Word 200 Times And Assaulting A Black Woman Sentenced To Jail Rosing will spend 12 months in custody for her misdemeanour charges.







A judge has sentenced a former University of Kentucky student, who went viral for saying the N-word 200 times and assaulting a Black woman on campus, to jail for a year.

The 2022 incident caught on video showed Sophia Rosing on a drunken rant while assaulting another student at the school, identified as Kylah Spring. The video showed Rosing’s heavy use of the N-word while enacting violence on Spring, who also stated that she kicked her in the stomach. While Spring detailed the assault, Rosing called her the slur and a “b-tch” in the background. She also allegedly bit and kicked a police officer who arrived to the scene.

In response to the matter that garnered national headlines, the University of Kentucky banned Rosing from its premises. After her arrest, Rosing entered a plea deal to reduce her charges, which included assault of a police officer, to a misdemeanor.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of public intoxication. According to Lex 18, a Kentucky judge has now ordered the banned student to 12 months in jail and 100 hours of community service.

After her plea hearing, Rosing’s attorney, Fred Peters, revealed how the former co-ed spoke with Spring to apologize. In his defense of his client, Peters shared that the two “worked it out.”

“A lot of things got said, apologies were made and we worked it out,” explained Peters. “She has had a lot of time to think about what she has done, and she wrote a nice letter of apology.”

However, Spring did not find Rosing’s apology authentic. Despite this alleged lack of remorse, Rosing also wrote an apology to the Black community for her racially-charged actions.

Despite her lighter stint in jail than what a felony could have induced, Rosing should not expect to continue any studies at the University of Kentucky. As of right now, she remains banned from the school grounds and not allowed to re-enroll.

