by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kentucky College Student Pleads Guilty For Saying N-Word In Viral Video Sophia Rosing has pled guilty to multiple charges, including assault and disorderly conduct.







The University of Kentucky student exposed for attacking a Black student and saying the n-word has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The November 2022 incident involved Sophia Rosing hurling the n-word and abusing fellow student Kylah Spring while Spring worked the desk at a residence hall. Campus police promptly detained her, and the school swiftly banned her from campus—the Neighborhood Talk re-shared footage of the ordeal.

According to USA Today, Rosing pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of public intoxication. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors reduced her felony assault on a police officer to a misdemeanor. The police report did list her biting and kicking an officer.

Her attorney, Fred Peters, also told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his client feels remorse for the racially charged attack.

He claimed, “Her life has been on hold for the past 18 to 20 months. She has had a lot of time to think about what she has done, and she wrote a nice letter of apology.”

Moreover, Peters noted that a mediation between Rosing and the Black female students she hurt also occurred. The woman, who has not seen or spoken to Rosing since the incident, confronted her about her actions. Following the conversation, the victims supported her taking the plea.

However, the public denounced the racial hatred behind Rosing’s drunk altercation, considering she hurled over 200 slurs in the 10 minutes of footage. The incident caused mass protests on campus, with the University of Kentucky also releasing a statement on how they sought to handle the matter.

“Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations,” the university said in a news release. “That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.”

Rosing could face a year in jail, 100 hours of community service, and a $25 fine.

