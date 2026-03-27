News by Ida Harris Kenya Barris Launches REVOLT Labs, A Platform Built For Creators This launch is intended to help creators develop original concepts into intellectual property that can expand across media







Written By Lillien Cirrino

On March 19, Emmy Award-winning producer, writer, and director Kenya Barris launched REVOLT Labs, a new platform designed for creators, with Offscript Worldwide acting as the parent company. Through the partnership, Barris has been named vice chair of REVOLT Labs.

This launch is intended to help creators develop original concepts into intellectual property that can expand across media—whether television, film, digital platforms, or live experiences. Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT and Offscript Worldwide, said in a press release that the company “was built to partner with creators as business builders, not just talent.” He believes Barris’s leadership will help reinforce this focus, as Barris has demonstrated an ability to scale creative talent beyond a single sector.



REVOLT, founded in 2013, is a multimedia platform focused on hip-hop culture, news, and entertainment, reaching more than 50 million millennial and Gen Z users across digital and live platforms; while Offscript Worldwide operates a network of creator-owned brands, including REVOLT, REVOLT Sports, Rap-Up, 440 Artists, 3BLACKDOT, and Six Zeros.

“REVOLT already had the foundation,” Barris said in a press release. “My role is to help build the bridge from where creators start to where their ideas can ultimately go. I’m excited to work with these creators to further build their platforms and businesses into thriving, sustainable empires.”

Barris is widely known for creating Black-ish, which grew into a successful franchise with the spinoffs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. His work has earned multiple Emmy nominations and awards and is credited with reshaping modern television by bringing culturally distinct perspectives into the mainstream. His experience developing franchise-driven content aligns with this new platform’s goal of helping creators turn ideas into long-term enterprises.



In his new role, Barris will help shape the creative direction of REVOLT Labs while mentoring creators and supporting their project developments as they become sustainable media businesses.

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