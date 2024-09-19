News by Jameelah Mullen Former Revolt Employee Weighs In On Diddy Indictment ‘It Feels Like Vindication’ Sean Combs is being held without bond at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.







On Sept. 16, 2023, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and sex trafficking. One of his former employees is speaking out amid the disgraced mogul’s fall from grace.

Dawn Montgomery is the former host of Revolt Network’s Monuments To Me podcast. The journalist left the network after Cassie Ventura, Comb’s ex-girlfriend, filed a lawsuit accusing her former beau of physical abuse and sexual assault last year.

Less than a week later, Montgomery announced that she was leaving the network on X.

“FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s “Monuments To Me” podcast. I am a SA survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company.”

Believe Black women 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KTYHrFYlK5 — Dawn (@_dawnmontgomery) November 20, 2023



Montgomery spoke with WSBTV about Comb’s arrest.

“It feels like vindication,” she told the network.

She continued, “You realize someone’s power and influence and how they can abuse that at any moment, given the opportunity.

Combs temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt in November of last year. He eventually sold his majority stake in the company, making it an employee-owned entity.

According to a federal indictment, the disgraced mogul is accused of spearheading a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking and forced labor.

Diddy allegedly “manipulated women to participate in orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers,” the indictment said.

Federal authorities raided Comb’s homes in March, where they claimed to have sized evidence, which included weapons and videos of forced sexual acts.

Combs pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied the request Tuesday, saying that she could not “reasonably assure his return to court or the safety of the community, or a lack of witness tampering.” NBC News reported. His legal team appealed the ruling, but U.S. District Judge Aaron Carter upheld Tarnofsky’s decision.

