Founders Of Two Black-Owned Travel Companies Partner To Offer Affordable Trips To Tanzania and Zanzibar

*Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Kenya Davis-Paramore, founder and CEO of iButterFly Travel Experience has partnered with Paul Allen Billings, founder and CEO of Tanzania 4 Less, both prominent Black-owned travel companies, to provide affordable vacations to the African countries of Tanzania and Zanzibar. This collaboration has garnered excitement among travel enthusiasts seeking budget-friendly trips for the upcoming holiday season.

The partnership solidifies their commitment to delivering exceptional and affordable vacations to both countries.

With the goal of unlocking dream vacations at an unbeatable value, the partnership aims to enable travelers to explore the diverse landscapes, wildlife, and vibrant cultures of Tanzania without straining their budgets. The collaboration also introduces ﬁnancing options to make trips to Tanzania and Zanzibar more accessible.

Both travel companies offer tailor-made experiences for travelers with varying interests and budgets. Their vacation packages, ranging from 4 to 15 days, cater to individual preferences, whether it be an awe-inspiring safari adventure or a luxurious beach getaway.

To celebrate their partnership, iButterFly Travel Experience is offering a 9-day trip to Tanzania and Zanzibar. This exceptional package allows travelers to spend Christmas in the Serengeti, surrounded by captivating wildlife, and welcome the New Year on the idyllic beaches of Zanzibar.

Kenya Davis-Paramore, CEO of iButterFly Travel Experience, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to announce its new and exciting partnership with Visit Tanzania 4 Less. We stand together as a beacon of expertise and personalized service. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned us the trust and loyalty of countless travelers over the years.”

She continues, “This combined effort enables us to offer even more exclusive and curated travel adventures. We have the privilege of turning travel dreams into reality, and our journey has been marked by memorable adventures and cherished moments. We look forward to creating many more. Don’t Just Live Life… Experience It!”

Paul Allen Billings, President of Visit Tanzania 4 Less, echoed the same enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that with our partnership, dreams of traveling to Tanzania will no longer be unattainable. At both companies, we are committed to providing personal care and exceptional service to our fellow Americans. This exciting collaboration aims to revolutionize the travel industry, ensuring that dream vacations to Tanzania and Zanzibar are within reach for a wider audience. Get ready to embark on an adventure of a lifetime without compromising on quality or budget.”

About

iButterFly Travel Experience is renowned for its personalized and immersive travel experiences, while Visit Tanzania 4 Less is a leading safari company based in Arusha, Tanzania, offering comprehensive services and packages in both Tanzania and Zanzibar. Together, these companies bring expert knowledge and affordability to Tanzanian adventures.

For more information and booking inquiries, contact iButterFly Travel Experience at 844-423-5983 or visit VisitTanzania4Less.com

For press inquiries, contact visittanzania4less@gmail.com