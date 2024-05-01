Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Ordered To Pay Six-Figure Private Jet Bill

The legal woes are mounting for Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia who is ordered to pay nearly $900k in unpaid bills.

The Nigerian businessman’s company Simcol Petroleum Limited Company was recently ordered to pay a default judgment of $887,000 for failure to respond to a private jet bill, Radar Online reports. Guobadia is accused of breaching an agreement with NetJets Aviation, Inc. on a private jet he owned a 15.6% interest in.

NetJets filed a lawsuit in Ohio court for “failing to timely pay to Plaintiffs all amounts due under the Program Agreement,” the complaint states. The breached agreement was terminated in February 2023.

“At the time of the termination of the Program Agreement, Defendant owed to Plaintiffs the amount of $974,213.11 under the terms of the Program Agreement,” the suit says.

Guobadia’s company made an agreement in August 2023 to settle the lawsuit through monthly installments until $839,000 was paid off. The Bravo alum reportedly made the first $25k installment but failed to follow up in October and hasn’t made a payment since. Now NetJets is demanding the $814k Guobadia owes plus interest.

One month after demanding a default judgment against Simcol, an Ohio judge granted the motion to a default judgment of $887k. Guobadia remains positive about his latest legal setback that he plans to take care of soon.

“Net Jet sued for unused “Managements & Monthly Fee” for the remaining years of a 5-year contract. These Fees are NOT related to ACTUAL travel, but rather what they deem they were entitled to under the terms of the 5-year contract,” he explained in a statement.

“I’m confident we will ultimately settle in the cause of doing business. It is not uncommon to have business disputes and I’m very comfortable in having them resolved in due time.”

This comes amid Guobadia’s high-profile divorce from Porsha Williams ahead of her return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Williams and Guobadia faced backlash when they confirmed their engagement so soon after he appeared on Season 13 as the husband of Porsha’s friend Falynn Pina.

Soon after Guobadia divorced Pina, he moved on with Williams and the two appeared happy until the Bravo star filed for divorce from Guobadia in February. The divorce has gotten messy with Guobadia demanding William forfeit any footage shot for “RHOA” inside his home.

