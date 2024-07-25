Buffalo Bills Rookie Keon Coleman Has Important Question Before Signing Contract

The Buffalo Bills drafted former Florida State University wide receiver Keon Coleman earlier this year with the 33rd pick in this year’s NFL Draft in the second round.

Now, a new clip of him is circulating on social media, and is more than charming. The former Florida State wide receiver was about to sign his rookie contract with the team when he posed an interesting question: Should he sign his full name or just his autograph, which, as it turns out, isn’t his complete name?

He asks, “I got a question for you. Which signature am I putting? My whole name or can I just sign this thing?”