Buffalo Bills Rookie Keon Coleman Has Important Question Before Signing Contract
Coleman asked, 'Which signature am I putting? My whole name or can I just sign this thing?'
The Buffalo Bills drafted former Florida State University wide receiver Keon Coleman earlier this year with the 33rd pick in this year’s NFL Draft in the second round.
Now, a new clip of him is circulating on social media, and is more than charming. The former Florida State wide receiver was about to sign his rookie contract with the team when he posed an interesting question: Should he sign his full name or just his autograph, which, as it turns out, isn’t his complete name?
He asks, “I got a question for you. Which signature am I putting? My whole name or can I just sign this thing?”
Coleman looks to be a media darling as his personality is sure to be a hit with reporters and fans alike.
Earlier this year, a Bills rookie showcased his community spirit when he appeared at a restaurant in his hometown of Opelousas, Louisiana, in May. A viral video posted on social media captured him taking a food order at Mama’s Fried Chicken, a beloved local eatery. Coleman visited the popular spot after appearing on former NFL player and current podcaster Robert Griffin III’s show, where he mentioned that Mama’s Fried Chicken was one of the best places to eat in Louisiana. He even told Griffin that Opelousas and Cajun Country offered better dining options than New Orleans.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Coleman was projected to be Michigan State’s top offensive player in 2023. However, he entered the transfer portal a day after spring practice concluded and moved to Florida State. During his time with the undefeated Seminoles, he recorded 50 catches for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games before declaring for the NFL draft.
