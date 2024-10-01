Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kerry Washington Understands ‘Frustration’ With Not Wanting To Vote, But Urges Americans Not To ‘Give Up Their Power’ Kerry Washington is encouraging reluctant Americans to vote this November and don't "give up their power."







Kerry Washington is encouraging Americans contemplating skipping the November election to participate and not “give up their power.”

The Emmy-nominated Scandal star appeared on MSNBC’s Sunday special, Black Women in America: The Road to 2024, where she emphasized the significance of political engagement as the presidential election draws near. Hosted by Symone Sanders-Townsend, co-host of MSNBC’s The Weekend, and legal analyst Melissa Murray, Washington was among the famous faces who took part in the candid conversations ahead of the momentous election.

“Politics is where you drive, what you wear, what you eat, how your kids are educated, whether you can pay for your healthcare, whether you can have an abortion or not,” Washington said.

“So to say I’m not going to vote, I understand the feeling, I understand the frustration, but I just don’t want people to let go and give up their power.”

In the extensive special, Sanders-Townsend and Murray engaged with diverse groups of Black women, including young voters and suburban women, to discuss their sentiments as they approach this pivotal election. Discussions explored what presidential candidates can do to win their votes in November, the key issues motivating them to head to the polls, and much more.

Many young voters began the year feeling disheartened about the upcoming 2024 election. A fall 2023 poll from the Harvard Kennedy School highlighted their lack of enthusiasm for participating in the election compared to 2020 when a record number of young voters played a pivotal role in electing President Joe Biden.

These sentiments resonate beyond just Gen Z, as many American voters feel disconnected from both parties and their candidates. While Washington acknowledges the “frustration” that many Americans are experiencing, she urges voters not to let that deter them from exercising their power at the ballot box.

“I get it. I get the level of frustration. I really understand it, because it is true,” she said.

“It feels sometimes like the system is not working for us, but I think that’s because a lot of us have been misguided into believing that our vote doesn’t matter. We have to flip the approach. We have to step into the game. We must let our voices be heard so the system can work for us.”

“And I know that’s frustrating, and I know it’s hard,” Washington continued. “We’re all busy. We all have, you know, families to show up for and jobs to show up for, but our civic engagement matters. So even if you decide I’m not going to vote, it’s not like it doesn’t affect you.”

The special discussed issues such as reproductive rights, young voters’ willingness to vote after President Biden stepped down from the Democratic ticket, diversity in Congress, and the economy.

MSNBC’s Black Women in America: The Road to 2024 is available to stream on Peacock.