Meet The Black-Owned Event Companies Helping Organize The Democratic National Convention

Several Black-owned Chicago companies have come together to put on the production of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which begins on Aug 19.

The space has been prepped and is ready to go inside the Chicago United Center with the help of at least three Black-owned companies.

The DNC will celebrate Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s candidate for President and Tim Walz as the Vice President nominee. The convention expects to host speeches by current President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and other pillars of the Democratic party.

CEO of production company Show Strategy, Glenn Charles Jr., said of the event to ABC 7 Chicago, “We’ve done a ton of events, large scale events, but nothing like this,”

However, Show Strategy is more than equipped for the job at hand. It is the first Black-owned company to ever be contracted for Exposition Services with a DNC. The company was in charge of building the media compounds, furniture fixtures, and related equipment inside the venue. Charles and his team prepared the main stage for the speeches.

He told ABC 7 that he feels he’s living his dream with the DNC preparation, but more than that he hopes to inspire others to achieve similar greatness.

Charles expressed, “My goal is to eliminate two words: ‘first’ and ‘Black. I’m a living example that you can do it. Sometimes things seem far beyond what you can achieve, but I’m an example that that’s not true.”

Jenn Charles, Glenn’s partner, said she is thrilled to collaborate with Glenn, as her company is also contracted to work with the DNC.

“We are truly best friends, so being able to work with my best friend, it is a blessing,” said Jenn, owner of GCJ Hospitality. “I wake up every morning and say to myself, this is unbelievable to be here in the space and to be on this stage, especially as a Black supplier.”

GCJ Hospitality is handling customer service at the DNC convention.

Another Black-owned company contracted by the DNC is Juan and Only Events, owned by Juan Teague.

Teague is also a friend of Charles. “This is really becoming a surreal moment, to see how big our companies have grown but at the same time I’m still Juan from the West Side,” she said.

She reflected on the growing popularity of her business as a woman of color.

“I think building my legacy and having women that are doing it is really going to take my company beyond what I could have even imagined is what I truly, truly wanna see in this year of my 50,” she said.

“We did this to put Chicago in a great light, change that negative narrative about who we are and what we are,” Teague concluded.

