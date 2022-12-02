Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Pregnancy With Husband Brad James

Rudy is pregnant!

Cosby Show alumna Keshia Knight Pulliam has announced that she and her husband, Brad James, are expecting a baby. Pulliam, showing off her baby bump, posed with her husband in an Instagram post to let the world know that the couple will be having their first child together.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰

#NewOrleansNoel December 3rd at 8pm EST #itsawonderfullifetime”

The child will be James’ first and Pulliam’s second. The two have been married for over a year.

According to E News!, the couple recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote an upcoming Christmas movie, New Orleans Noel, that will air Saturday on the Lifetime network. She and James also discussed the pregnancy.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it,” Pulliam, 43, said. “But when you’ve had a miscarriage when you’ve gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK. So, we haven’t been hiding it. I’ve been walking, and doing and living life. But in terms of making an announcement, we just haven’t done that.”

Until Thursday that is.

Pulliam also stated that her 5-year-old daughter, Ella (from her first marriage to Ed Hartwell) is excited that she is becoming an older sibling. James and Pulliam married in September 2021.

“She’s so excited to be a big sister, and she talks to the baby regularly. I was on my belly, and she’s gone on this journey too, so was like, ‘Mommy, is the baby going to stay with us this time? Is it going to stay?’ And she’s so happy that it is and that everything is going well. She’s going to be the most amazing big sister ever.”