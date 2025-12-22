‘New York Undercover’ Co-Creator, Kevin Arkadie, Dies Of Pneumonia

Several months after he posted an Instagram reel informing his followers that his kidneys were failing, Kevin Arkadie, who co-created the hip-hop-fueled television series “New York Undercover,” has died at the age of 68.

According to The New York Times, the screenwriter died Dec. 17 at a Los Angeles hospital. Dick Wolf, who created the “Law & Order” franchise and made “New York Undercover” with Arkadie, confirmed his death in a statement through his company, Wolf Entertainment.

“Wolf Entertainment mourns the loss of Kevin Arkadie, an extraordinary writer, producer, and creative partner whose vision helped shape one of the most groundbreaking series in television history.”

RIP Kevin Arkadie, Writer & Producer

New York Undercover, NYPD Blue, The Temptations, The Shield, Sacrifice, Chicago Hope

Emmy Nominated

Writers Guild of America Award Winner for Children's Script (Miracle's Boys)#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/zmj1F6RQvr — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) December 20, 2025

Arkadie died from pneumonia that developed after he received a kidney transplant, according to his cousin. In July, he turned to social media to find living donors because friends and family members were not a good match to help Arkadie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “New York Undercover” was the first police drama to feature two people of color as lead actors (Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo). The New York City-based drama showcased a hip-hop and/or R&B act in every episode, making it wildly popular throughout its four seasons (1994 to 1999).

The Washington, D.C.-born Arkadie graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in acting from Southern Methodist University. His first Hollywood job was as a writer on the 1991-1993 NBC drama series “I’ll Fly Away.” He was nominated for an Emmy in 1996 and 1998 for producing “Chicago Hope” and “NYPD Blue.” In 2006, he took home a WGA America Award for his work on the Noggin series “Miracle’s Boys.”

He worked on several projects, including “Knightwatch,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Law & Order,” “High Incident,” “Rescue 77,” “The Temptations,” “Ambitions,” “The Quad,” and “Sacrifice.”

Arkadie is survived by his wife, Rayluca Constantinescu, his brother, Devre Arkadie, and his sister, Christine Arkadie.

