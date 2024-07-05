Kevin Durant And A’ja Wilson Show Off USA Basketball Jerseys For Upcoming Olympics

As Team USA prepares to play for the coveted gold medal in basketball, Olympian gold medalists Kevin Durant and A’Ja Wilson unveiled the men’s and women’s basketball jerseys on July 3.

The United States will send some of its best athletes to Paris for the Olympics between July 26 and Aug. 11. The basketball jerseys for both teams were on display for the world to see as Durant showcased the white jerseys for the men’s team, while Wilson revealed the red uniforms that the respective teams would be wearing. The uniform colors are the country’s red, white, and blue.

The men’s and women’s teams are the top-ranked basketball players going into the Olympics and are expected to bring the gold back to the United States. Team USA has an impressive winning streak, with the men’s team winning four straight gold medals while the women’s team won seven in the Olympiad.

The men’s tournament starts on July 28, and they will take the court against Serbia. The women’s squad plays the next day, on July 29, when they face Japan.

The men’s team will be represented by: Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The women representing the country: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty).