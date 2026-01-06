Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kevin Hart Partners With Authentic Brands Group For Strategic Partnership 'I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level.'







Comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart has joined Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) in a strategic partnership under which the company will manage Hart and his brand.

In announcing the partnership, Authentic has stated that Hart becomes a shareholder and the company will co-own Hart’s brand. Authentic is a global sports, media, entertainment, and lifestyle platform with a portfolio of more than 50 brands. They can reach nearly one billion social media followers and generate $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth, and diversification. I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level,” Hart said in a written statement. “Becoming a shareholder allows me to co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time while building my own brand legacy. I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of.”

Hart brings a portfolio of successful ventures under his brand umbrella, including Hartbeat Productions, Gran Coramino, Fabletics, and other businesses, along with his resume of blockbuster films, global comedy tours, streaming platforms, consumer products, fitness partnerships, and more. He also has 292 million social media followers worldwide.

“Kevin is one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO of Authentic. “His creative vision, business instincts, and cultural impact are unmatched. Kevin sees what we see: the power of brand ownership and the opportunity to build a global, long-term business. His investment in Authentic also reflects our mutual confidence and shared vision for that growth.”

Hart joins a roster of partners across sports, culture, and entertainment, including David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal.

Corey Salter, president of Entertainment and International at Authentic, added, “Our strategy has always been to partner with visionary leaders who are building brands with long-term global relevance. Kevin represents the future of entertainment-driven IP, and together we will expand his brand across new categories and geographies, strengthening the entire Authentic network.”

