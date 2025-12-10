December 10, 2025
Kevin Hart’s The Coramino Fund Announces Latest Recipients Of $10K Grants
Gran Coramino® Tequila, which is owned by Kevin Hart and Juan Domingo Beckmann, just announced the latest recipients of $10,000 grants from The Coramino Fund.
The Coramino Fund is a small-business initiative founded by the brand that has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). To date, they have awarded more than $1.5 million to budding entrepreneurs, supporting community initiatives and helping small businesses thrive.
“Our vision with The Coramino Fund is to lift up the hard-working entrepreneurs who keep our communities strong,” said Hart in a written statement. “This next group of grantees is a perfect example—they’re building businesses with purpose, and that’s the kind of leadership we want to celebrate and support.”
The Coramino Fund has helped over 150 businesses since its inception.
The third cohort of Coramino grantees participated in a three-part series of interactive AI training sessions led by 1st Street Partnerships and CEO and Co-Founder Monk Inyang. These sessions gave entrepreneurs the knowledge to improve their operations, differentiate their businesses in competitive markets, and unlock new growth opportunities.
Michael T. Pugh, president and CEO of LISC, said, “Small businesses are the economic heart of our country and the drivers of community prosperity. The 2025 grantees reflect the resilient nature of small business owners, and we’re proud to work in partnership with The Coramino Fund to help support these innovative community leaders.”
After launching the initiative in November 2022, The Coramino Fund received more than 35,000 grant applications from businesses across retail, transportation, food services, education, and other sectors. Most recently, the fund has awarded $10,000 in grants to these small companies. Last year, among businesses receiving funds, 52% were Black-owned, 36% were Latinx-owned, and 12% were Black- and Latinx-owned. Sixty-seven percent of them are women-owned businesses.
THE CORAMINO FUND 2025 GRANTEES
4 Grands Piano
7Studios
A.M. Janitorial & Maintenance Aide Services
About Town
Bark Bodega
Beautiful Amore Skincare
Beebe Luxury Auto Detail
Breezys Reseda
Bright Tax Services Corporation
CAFÉCTO
CAJEME Taco Bar
CDX Tacoma, Washington
Chamblissnation Apparel
Chicago Body Shop
Declared Marketing
De’Twah Luxury Eyewear
El Guero Y La Flaca
FIT CULTR Rio
Fleurish Chicago
Flo Art
Friends and Family Circle of Love
Gneiss Sounds
HelpMatch
Journee’s Roses
La Ingrata
LaundroLab
Make My Cake
Melted Moments by B Co.
Milly Mealz Country Kitchen
Miradela
Mood Board Studios
Neighbors and Friends
Niema Gallery
The NORM CLT Transportation
Nu’Visionz
NYCakes Boutique
OCOA OSO Coffee Co.
Preparedness Consulting Services
Poopdoody Pretty Little Me Spa
PrinceWilson Auto Service
The Rustic Brush
The Woodlands She-Pop Popcorn
Tennis Elbow Queen
Watson Gear
WB Inspirations
Wisdom Senior Care
Yilena Mendoza PA
Hart recently returned to the front of the camera, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, to film the next installment in the Jumanji franchise, slated for release Dec. 11. 2026.
