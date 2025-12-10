Kevin Hart’s The Coramino Fund Announces Latest Recipients Of $10K Grants

Gran Coramino® Tequila, which is owned by Kevin Hart and Juan Domingo Beckmann, just announced the latest recipients of $10,000 grants from The Coramino Fund.

The Coramino Fund is a small-business initiative founded by the brand that has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). To date, they have awarded more than $1.5 million to budding entrepreneurs, supporting community initiatives and helping small businesses thrive.

“Our vision with The Coramino Fund is to lift up the hard-working entrepreneurs who keep our communities strong,” said Hart in a written statement. “This next group of grantees is a perfect example—they’re building businesses with purpose, and that’s the kind of leadership we want to celebrate and support.”

The Coramino Fund has helped over 150 businesses since its inception.

The third cohort of Coramino grantees participated in a three-part series of interactive AI training sessions led by 1st Street Partnerships and CEO and Co-Founder Monk Inyang. These sessions gave entrepreneurs the knowledge to improve their operations, differentiate their businesses in competitive markets, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Michael T. Pugh, president and CEO of LISC, said, “Small businesses are the economic heart of our country and the drivers of community prosperity. The 2025 grantees reflect the resilient nature of small business owners, and we’re proud to work in partnership with The Coramino Fund to help support these innovative community leaders.”

After launching the initiative in November 2022, The Coramino Fund received more than 35,000 grant applications from businesses across retail, transportation, food services, education, and other sectors. Most recently, the fund has awarded $10,000 in grants to these small companies. Last year, among businesses receiving funds, 52% were Black-owned, 36% were Latinx-owned, and 12% were Black- and Latinx-owned. Sixty-seven percent of them are women-owned businesses.

THE CORAMINO FUND 2025 GRANTEES

4 Grands Piano

7Studios

A.M. Janitorial & Maintenance Aide Services

About Town

Bark Bodega

Beautiful Amore Skincare

Beebe Luxury Auto Detail

Breezys Reseda

Bright Tax Services Corporation

CAFÉCTO

CAJEME Taco Bar

CDX Tacoma, Washington

Chamblissnation Apparel

Chicago Body Shop

Declared Marketing

De’Twah Luxury Eyewear

El Guero Y La Flaca

FIT CULTR Rio

Fleurish Chicago

Flo Art

Friends and Family Circle of Love

Gneiss Sounds

HelpMatch

Journee’s Roses

By Kamilah Brown

La Ingrata

LaundroLab

Make My Cake

Melted Moments by B Co.

Milly Mealz Country Kitchen

Miradela

Mood Board Studios

Neighbors and Friends

Niema Gallery

The NORM CLT Transportation

Nu’Visionz

NYCakes Boutique

OCOA OSO Coffee Co.

Preparedness Consulting Services

Poopdoody Pretty Little Me Spa

PrinceWilson Auto Service

The Rustic Brush

The Woodlands She-Pop Popcorn

Tennis Elbow Queen

Watson Gear

WB Inspirations

Wisdom Senior Care

Yilena Mendoza PA

Hart recently returned to the front of the camera, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, to film the next installment in the Jumanji franchise, slated for release Dec. 11. 2026.

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Hart Now CEO Of His Company Following Executive Exodus