Meek Mill, Kevin Hart and Michael Rubin Donate $15 Million To Help 110 Philadelphia Schools

Reform Alliance partners rapper Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers basketball team owner Michael Rubin have connected with comedian and actor Kevin Hart to make a $15 million donation to more than 100 schools in the Philadelphia area.

According to the Philly Voice, the three Pennsylvania natives have come together to donate $15 million to a cause that will benefit students in the Philadelphia area. The funds will go toward 110 Philadelphia area schools that serve disadvantaged students.

Although details weren’t disclosed on how the funds would be disbursed, the money is expected to assist thousands of underserved Philadelphia students and their families during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

The funds will likely go to many private and parochial schools across the Philadelphia area to help cover the cost of tuition that will enable lower-income students to get the chance to attend. The donation does not benefit the School District of Philadelphia.

Mill regularly gives back to his community and has done so for years.

Last month for the holidays, he donated $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to families in need in Philadelphia.

The giveaway was in collaboration with his own company, Dreamchasers, New England Patriot owner Robert Kraft, Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The Christmas gifts that were given away last month included: MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes and helmets, video game gift cards, board games, winter coats, dolls, playsets, playing cards, and gift cards.

The Philadelphia rapper had also announced that he made an additional $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that donates to families in need during the holiday season.