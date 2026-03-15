Hendrix Hart, Son Of Kevin Hart, Commits To Tennessee To Run Track

Kevin Hart is now the proud parent of a Tennessee athlete. His son, Hendrix Hart, has committed to the University of Tennessee to run track.

While Hart established himself as a modern king of comedy, Hendrix made his own lane in track and field. The celebrity son’s talent spoke for itself, as the senior at the exclusive Sierra Canyon School in Calabasas, California, intends to grow his skill as a University of Tennessee Volunteer.

The proud dad announced the news on social media, boasting to his 176 million following about his son’s accomplishment. Hendrix is known for the sprints, intending to run for Tennessee next season.

“Proud of you son…. The sky is the limit,” exclaimed the 46-year-old actor in the caption. “Continue to raise your personal bar…. I can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! We all love you champ …..”

Hendrix is one of the two children shared by Hart and his first wife, Torrei Hart. Some of Hart’s fellow famous fathers, such as Nelly and Lebron James, also congratulated their Hollywood “nephew” in the post.

“Yessir nephew,” wrote James in the comments.

As for Tennessee, the Home of the Volunteers also expressed their excitement on their upcoming freshman.

“We’re building a great program here, and we think he’ll contribute to that tremendously,” Tennessee coach Duane Ross told ESPN. “This is a humble young man that’s just excited to get his path going, wants to be good and create his own thing.”

The coach even remarked on the young Hart’s willingness to work hard and prove himself. He shared how the high schooler was “ready to work” to become one of the best in track.

“What did it for me was this is just a good young man. He shook my hand and he told me how good he wanted to be, how he was ready to work. The first thing I told him was ‘Hey, you come here, you’re gonna have to earn it,’ and he said ‘Coach, I want to earn it,'” added Ross.

Ross also noted how the similarities between him and the elder Hart. He described them both as fathers who want their sons to build their own legacy.

“One of the things we had in common is that we both have sons and we were extremely proud of them but we want them to get out there and earn their own way,” Ross said. “We talked in detail about how he wanted his son to make his own way for himself, and we really bonded over that. … He was cracking jokes here and there, but we talked sons, which was great.”

While Hendrix races to his own path, he has a supportive school and family behind him as he begins his collegiate athletic journey.

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Hart Joins Authentic Brands Group For Strategic Partnership