Kevin Hart's Vegan Fast Food Joint Has A Grand Opening

Kevin Hart’s Hart House is running full speed ahead into its newest location after opening the doors of its Hollywood site.

On May 23, the actor/comedian opened the third location of his plant-based fast food eatery, Hart House. The new site serves as the vegan quick-service restaurant’s first-ever drive-thru location.

In celebration of the new location, Hart House debuted its new “Summer Lovin” refresh menu, available for a limited time across all three locations. The new items include a Smokey BBQ Burg’r, Hart House lemonade, and Nashville nuggets.

Since its 2022 inception, Hart House has grown in popularity with its crave-able, sustainable, and plant-forward food. With a mission to be “plant-based for the people,” Hart’s vegan fast food concept is committed to making plant-based food more accessible to everyone.

“Since the inception of Hart House, it’s always been about creating a new option within fast food, which is why I’m so excited to bring Hart House to Hollywood,” Kevin Hart said in a statement.

“At Hart House, we are in the business of making people feel good and I’m so proud of how fast we are growing and can’t wait til there are Hart House restaurants all across the nation!”

What used to be a McDonald’s lot in the heart of Sunset Boulevard has now turned into Hart House’s new 2,130 square foot location with 24 interior seats, 16 outdoor seats, and an ADA-accessible option from Sunset & Highland.

The Get Hard star kept it inclusive when it came to designing the new location and tapped Kai Williams of Studio 7 Design Group and brought back Nicollete Santos and their team, made up entirely of women of color, to curate a vibrantly hued restaurant with the iconic “Eat Your Hart Out” neon sign to greet customers.

The newly landscaped property used preserved palm trees and a rainwater retention system that recycles water that can be used for future landscaping.

“We are on a mission to create a sustainable restaurant brand that is grounded in high-quality jobs and objectively delicious food, with a menu that happens to be made entirely from plants,” Hart House CEO Andy Hooper said.

“We believe it’s time to usher in a new era of fast food in Hollywood that matches up against the titans of the industry.”

To continue Hart House’s mission of serving the community, 10% of opening day proceeds will go to its community partner, Assistance League of Los Angeles.