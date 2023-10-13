Kevin Hunter Sells $1.25 Million Mansion After Losing Legal Battle For Alimony Checks

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, has finally sold his Florida mansion that he bought following his divorce from Williams. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Hunter was forced to sell the $1.25 million mansion after losing a lengthy fight over paying alimony checks.

Hunter’s mansion included five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It totaled to nearly 3,500 square feet and was located in Parkland, Florida. He lived there for three years with his girlfriend and former mistress, Sharina Hudson, after purchasing it for $795,600.

The television producer began having financial troubles after Williams allegedly stopped paying her monthly alimony to him after she started a legal battle with Wells Fargo over insufficient access to her extensive fortune. Claiming to be a victim of financial exploitation, the 59-year-old media personality said her funds were frozen.

Hunter attempted to fight for continued alimony payments, but the judge ruled it non-emergent and dismissed the issue for now, despite Hunter’s claim that he was in financial distress.

He told the court, “I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association, and I’m behind on that bill. If the homeowners association fees are not paid, foreclosure will soon follow.”

He continued, “I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended. My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”

Hunter was forced to finally sell his home after being sued by UBS Bank USA for reportedly owing $20,000 on his credit card. UBS requested that the court grant a default judgment in its favor because Hunter reportedly ignored the case after being formally served with the proper legal paperwork.

The suit read, “Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement,” and demanded Hunter pay the total amount he owes as soon as possible.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Selling $1.2 Million Home After Failed Bid For Alimony