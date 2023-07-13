Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Selling $1.2 Million Home After Failed Bid For Alimony

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is selling his $1.2 million Florida home months after a judge denied his request for continued alimony from his famous ex-wife.

Newly revealed real estate records show that Hunter has a pending sale on his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,425 sq. ft. pad located in Parkland, FL, according to Radar Online. Hunter has allegedly been sharing the home with Sharina Hudson, the woman he impregnated while married to Williams.

He purchased the home for $795k in 2020 after relocating to Florida with Hudson once his divorce from Williams was finalized in January of that year. But Hunter only had the home for three years before putting it on the market for $1.3 million in April.

Hunter’s attempt to sell the home comes after a judge denied his request for alimony payments, claiming the request was “not emergent” and ordered his “application to be dismissed without prejudice,” via The Sun.

There are also reports that Hunter and Hudson called it quits due to his financial woes. Sources tell OK Magazine that “Wendy has been smiling since she heard the news,” of her ex-husband’s split with his former mistress.

Hunter’s alimony was cut off after Williams was forced into financial guardianship in May 2022, when Wells Fargo claimed the former talk show host was an “incapacitated person” and the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” as noted by the Hollywood Reporter.

Williams’ sealed case is still under litigation in New York amid the rehab treatment she entered last month. Meanwhile, her ex-husband and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr,. are dealing with their own financial woes.

Along with Hunter having to sell his home, Williams’ son was evicted from his Miami apartment in December 2022 because of $70,000 in unpaid rent, as reported by People. Hunter Jr. has been speaking out in interviews and most recently defended the $100,000 he charged on his mom’s American Express card, claiming he spent the money on treatment for the embattled media personality.

