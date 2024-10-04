Kevin Hunter Alleges Wendy Williams Hid $48M During Divorce, Demands Judgment Be Vacated

As former talk show host Wendy Williams continues her recovery from health issues, her former husband, Kevin Hunter, is demanding that a court “vacate and set aside” the final divorce judgment granted “based on fraud, misrepresentation, and misconduct.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Hunter alleges fraud based on financial documents submitted in 2019 during the divorce proceedings. In a Wells Fargo portfolio report submitted by her guardian, her “total holdings” were listed at $7,319,032.15. Yet, Williams’ best friend, Regina Schell, submitted an affidavit stating that Williams had $55 million in her bank accounts in 2022.

“In July of 2022, Wendy invited me to stay with her in New York City for an extended period,” she said in the affidavit. “During that visit, Wendy expressed to me that she wished to explore options regarding her estate, specifically a possible change with her current financial institution. She also shared with me documents from Wells Fargo showing a cumulative balance of nearly $55 million.”

Based on that statement, Hunter feels the money was hidden from him during the divorce proceedings. He believes the extra $48 million “was fraudulently concealed in the divorce.”

As Hunter continues his pursuit of more money from Williams, he has argued with the New Jersey court where the divorce took place that Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, may not even be allowed to represent his former wife. Morrisey has the authority to do so in New York State, but he doubts she can do so in New Jersey.

In July, he filed court papers saying Morrisey repping Williams is “akin to practicing law without a license as she is neither a barred attorney nor a Guardian appointed by a New Jersey Court.”

The judge has given Morrisey 21 days to prove to the court that she has the authority to represent Williams in New Jersey.