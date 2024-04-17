by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams’ Financial Guardian Demands Kevin Hunter Return ‘Overpaid’ Divorce Settlement Money Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter might have to pay back the $112,500 he was "overpaid" from their divorce agreement.









Wendy Williams’ financial guardian is after her ex-husband Kevin Hunter for the $112,500 he was “overpaid” from their divorce agreement.

Williams’ guardian Sabrina Morrissey filed court documents demanding Hunter repay the funds and undergo a gag order to prevent him from talking about the case, The U.S. Sun reports. The filing cites the Marital Settlement Agreement Williams and Hunter reached when finalizing their divorce in 2020 that allocated Hunter to severance payments from Williams.

However, “the payments to Mr. Hunter were to terminate if [Wendy’s] yearly earned income is less than 2 times her then yearly income (as of February 1, 2020),” Morrissey’s filing states. “‘Yearly income’ is defined in the Agreement as [Wendy’s] W-2 income and any income paid as a result of her working on a show.”

But with Williams missing the entire final season of her talk show, she wasn’t paid her full salary in October 2021, yet Hunter continued receiving the payments.

“She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022,” the filing states. “As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy].”

Morrissey demands the $112,500 back with interest and a gag order be placed on Hunter.

“I request that the Court increase the protection of this case and issue a ‘gag order’ thereby instructing Mr. Hunter not to speak to the press or others, except for legal advisors, about these matters and to instruct anyone with whom he has previously discussed these matters that they should not communicate about these matters with anyone else,” the filing states.

This comes after Hunter filed for the courts to reopen the case and resume his payments from the Marital Settlement Agreement. Hunter says the payments stopped before Williams was placed under guardianship in 2022.

“I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly,” Hunter’s March filing states.

He demands Williams via her guardianship “immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order.”

Morrissey is asking the courts to dismiss Hunter’s request and instead consider taking the case to arbitration.

RELATED CONTENT: Tameka Foster Accuses Wendy Williams Of Sparking ‘Negative Press Run’ About Her