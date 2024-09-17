by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton After A Decade, Kevin Liles Steps Down As 300 Entertainment CEO The announcement comes just short of the 10th anniversary of the label which debuted in late 2014.







Kevin Liles, the former Def Jam executive and CEO of 300 Entertainment, is stepping away from his position at the label he co-created with Lyor Cohen, Todd Moscowitz, and Roger Gold.

According to Billboard, the news comes just short of the label’s 10th anniversary, which debuted in late 2014. Liles informed his staff that he is stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO.

“The cultural impact we created in ten years when starting from scratch is simply unmatched in the modern era,” said Liles. “We transformed our value proposition -– ‘mindset of independent, muscle of a major’ –- into a model for the rest of the industry to chase in this new era of music. But if there’s one consistent in music and culture, it’s that change is inevitable.”

After a decade, it’s time to pass the torch. On Sept 30, I’ll be departing 3EE and WMG, and our incredibly talented home-grown leaders, Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, as well as the outstanding Gregg Nadel have my blessings for the future. pic.twitter.com/6rlomjECSb — Kevin Liles (@KevinLiles1) September 17, 2024

Liles allegedly told the staff members that although he was leaving the position, he would be staying on as a consultant throughout the year.

Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl said that Liles is an “extraordinary brand-builder, artist advocate, and champion of creative expression.” He also stated that the position that Liles is vacating will not be replaced but will still have “first-class leaders” in co-presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, as well as Elektra President Gregg Nadel.

The label was home to recording artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Migos, Fetty Wap, Shy Glizzy, Tee Grizzley, and Young Thug. The Warner Music Group acquired 300 Entertainment in 2021, incorporating the label into the Atlantic Music Group and then forming the 300 Elektra Entertainment Group in 2022.

In his letter to 300 Entertainment staff, he said, “I have full faith in the leadership of Rayna, Selim, and Gregg, and I want to extend a sincere thank you to Len and the senior leaders at WMG who have empowered our success, particularly Robert, Max, and Julie.

“Thank You, and God Bless,

Kevin”

