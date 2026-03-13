Education by Black Enterprise Kevin Powell To Host Multimedia Summit For NYC Public High School Students Powell will be joined by other multimedia professionals to lead workshops.







By Lillien Cirino

Kevin Powell, Grammy-nominated poet, filmmaker, journalist, and public speaker, is set to host a multimedia summit for public high school students in collaboration with the New York City Department of Education. The event is open to students from all five boroughs and will take place March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Francis College—located at 179 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, New York. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for attendees.

Other multimedia professionals will join Powell to lead workshops on the following five topics: How to Be a Writer; How to Produce Films and Videos; How to Create a Podcast; How to Make and Place Music; and How to Be a Photographer.

This event leans into public speaking, one of Powell’s many strengths. Powell is best known for his work as a public speaker, writer, activist, and television personality. His journey as a public figure began in 1992, when he appeared in the first season of the MTV reality series “The Real World.” In the same year, he became a senior writer at VIBE magazine, where he covered hip-hop culture and interviewed major artists, including Tupac Shakur.

Powell started to build his career as an author, publishing his first book in 1992, titled “In the Tradition: An Anthology of Young Black Writers.” Since then, Powell has released more than a dozen books, including his newest poetry collection, “A Poem for Evangeline, and Other Songs.“

Powell is also known for his activism and political engagement. He has advocated for issues such as racial justice, ending violence against women, youth empowerment, and community development. Throughout his career, Powell has used his platform to encourage social change and highlight hip-hop’s cultural and political influence.

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Powell Launches BK [Building Knowledge] Nation