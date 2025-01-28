Maryland Mother Arrested, Charged With Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter After Allegedly Killing 4 Pets

A woman in Maryland has been arrested and faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed her children’s pets before taking her daughter’s life.

According to WBAL, on Jan. 23, police officers detained and arrested 34-year-old Keyona Dillon after being accused of killing her own 11-year-old daughter, London Olsen. After being summoned to the residence, police officers stated they discovered Olsen’s body in the basement of the house. The girl’s shirt was pulled down, exposing her upper body. Investigators noticed bruises on Olsen’s neck and arms, as well as blood around her mouth, nose, and hands.

Dillon is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Police stated that the 34-year-old was acting erratically and told them that groups of people were trying to set her up. While speaking to police, “she continued to display erratic behavior, including exclamations about exposing child sex rings, transsexuals and Proud Boys.” She believed that her daughter was involved in a relationship with the children’s father.

According to the charging documents, Dillon told investigators that she killed several animals in the house to demonstrate to Olsen “what would happen to her if she didn’t tell the truth.”

Three unharmed children were found in the house, and one of them expressed to investigators that she used a hammer, as well as her knee, to kill two cats, a rabbit, and a dog. The bodies of the animals were found in a plastic bin and the kitchen garbage.

Investigators also found a plastic drain cleaner on the floor that matched ligature marks seen on Olsen’s body. Detectives feel the drain cleaner was used to strangle the girl.

Dillon is being held without bond and has been ordered by a Baltimore County judge to obtain a mental evaluation. She is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

At a bail review hearing on Friday, Jan. 24, Dillon refused to be represented by a public defender, telling the court that she would represent herself.

“I’m representing myself. Y’all violated my rights. I am an indigenous sovereign of the land. You collected DNA without my permission. You are violating my rights.”

“I do not want to be represented by a public defender. I want to represent myself.”

