Keyshia Cole Admitted To Emergency Room For A Severe Anxiety Attack

On Wednesday, Keyshia Cole posted on her Instagram telling her 7 million fans that she has not been resting and suffering from an anxiety attack, according to The Jasmine Brand.

The forty-year-old singer said she went to the emergency room in her Instagram stories.

“I’m so proud of getting a few hours sleep, literally have been getting none! So not ok. SMH. And, have been having the worst anxiety attacks. When I can literally feel my heart hurting. Had to take my a** to the emergency room. They gave me d*mn medicine for anxiety. I didn’t KNOW wtf was happening to me..”

Undoubtedly, the “Heaven Sent” vocalist is under vast pressure keeping up with a hectic schedule as a performer and dealing with the loss of loved ones in the past year. Cole lost her mother, adoptive father, and beloved miniature schnauzer Lola, in 2021.

Cole opened up about her issues with mental health in 2019 when a fan asked her on Twitter if she deals with depression; Cole replied, “Of course,” Essence reports.

In an interview with Essence in March, Cole disclosed that she was trying to manage the amount of loss she went through to be present for her children.

“I’m a mother and I have two children. Coping? I don’t even know about that right now. Processes of loss—when you have children you just keep going,” said Cole. “I haven’t seen anybody or anything about the loss, a psychiatrist or anything like that. I’m just holding my kids tighter a little bit, you know? It definitely is difficult to juggle both, but it’s something that you just do–you just keep going. No stopping, no pause button for this.”

Cole announced last year on Twitter that her eighth studio album would be her last and that she was retiring from her music career, citing the main reason she was walking away from the limelight was for her children, Complex reports.