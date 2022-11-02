 Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to 'Shoot the School Up'

Keyshia Cole
(Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Last month, singer Keyshia Cole stated on Twitter that her son, who was recently enrolled in Ye‘s Donda Academy, has been taken out of the institution after the artist formerly known as Kanye West made some shocking comments on his Twitter account.

The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:

“DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”

Based on this response, Cole stated that it led to her son Daniel Gibson Jr.’s removal  from the school.

“I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after ye said he was back to shoot the school up, that scared me a bit.”

Cole wrote that in response to another user tagging her in a post where another user questioned any parent who would allow their children to be enrolled in a school run by Ye.

“Donda Academy shut down and I have to ask… what kind of parent sends a kid to an unaccredited religious indoctrination center where you have to sign an NDA to enroll? For $15k/year? Who listens to Ye speak and goes “I’ll trust this man with my child.”

It has been reported that parents must sign an NDA for their children to attend the school. Cole clarified that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement.

