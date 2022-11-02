Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’

Last month, singer Keyshia Cole stated on Twitter that her son, who was recently enrolled in Ye‘s Donda Academy, has been taken out of the institution after the artist formerly known as Kanye West made some shocking comments on his Twitter account.

The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:

“DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”

Kanye West responds to Boosie in now-deleted post pic.twitter.com/7GhJwzLnAr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 7, 2022

Based on this response, Cole stated that it led to her son Daniel Gibson Jr.’s removal from the school.