Singer Khalid Casually Confirmed He’s Gay After Outed By Former Partner

Khalid is very comfortable in his sexuality. The singer casually confirmed that he is gay after being outed by a former partner.

Khalid came out on X after his former partner released a picture of the two together. The man, Hugo Almonte, detailed that the two had been in a romantic relationship. In light of the not-so exposure, Khalid posted a rainbow flag emoji, and encouraged users to go to the next topic.

🏳️‍🌈!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

The Grammy-nominated artist also assured fans that he was never hiding his sexuality. He stated that it remains “nobodies business” but that he accepts himself.

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn,” expressed the singer. “Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. love yall,”

According to Rolling Stone, Almonte began ranting on social media about a “gay R&B singer” that “tried to set me up and lie that I broke into his house.”

He later told the publication that how Khalid allegedly “tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship. “

He added, “I was holding onto this for five years, and I finally had enough.”

However, many condemned Almonte for outing Khalid and speaking on his looks while he had not publicly expressed his sexuality. Despite this, both parties remain affirmed in their actions. Khalid also affirming his own confidence despite the degrading comments.

none of this will make me think I’m ugly — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 24, 2024

He shared, “none of this will make me think I’m ugly.”

Moreover, the 26-year-old confirmed that his 2022 song “Satellite” served as an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community.

thank you!!!! I was never hiding https://t.co/1yhNythnMP — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

“Thank you,” he exclaimed to another X user. “I was never hiding.”

Khalid, who released his newest album “Sincere” this year, has stated that he is moving on from the incident, and suggests others do the same.

