For Real? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Another Baby Via Surrogate

Here we go again!

After several scandals, including infidelity, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are now expecting baby number two.

According to People, the reality TV star and the NBA player are expecting their second child together via a surrogate. The 38-year-old Kardashian and the 31-year-old Thompson are already parents to their first child, True Thompson, who is currently four.

A representative of the expecting mother confirmed the news.