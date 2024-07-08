Sports by Daniel Johnson Khyree Jackson, 2 Others Killed In Maryland Car Accident Khyree Jackson, a former standout cornerback at the University of Oregon and a 2024 fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings was killed in a three-car accident on July 6 along with two of his high school teammates.









Khyree Jackson, a former standout cornerback at the University of Oregon and a 2024 fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, was killed in a three-car accident on July 6 along with two of his high school teammates. Isaiah Hazel was allegedly driving the vehicle, and Anthony Lytton was the other passenger in the car, which was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Prince George’s County.

According to The Athletic, investigators believe that alcohol may have played a part in the crash. Jackson, whom the Vikings selected with their fourth-round pick, was a jubilant and gregarious personality, and several Vikings coaches told the outlet that the news of his death devastated them.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah issued a statement expressing his heartbreak and presumably that of the entire organization. “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience.”

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Khyree Jackson. The former Oregon Duck and current Minnesota Vikings Corner Back died in a car accident last night at the age of 24. Gone way too soon. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/XBKh2IG24G — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 6, 2024

The preliminary details about the crash are beyond infuriating.

Khyree, Isaiah and Anthony should still be alive and with their loved ones today. Instead, another’s irresponsibility of drinking and driving took them away. — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) July 6, 2024

Jackson’s road to the NFL draft included stops at five different schools, including three junior colleges, and a two-year stint at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban. Even as a rookie, the Vikings organization viewed Jackson as an important part of their cornerback room.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world, though,” Jackson told ESPN of his journey to the NFL. “I feel like it taught me a lot of perseverance. It helped turn me into the man that I am today. I feel like I don’t take no shortcuts. I take everything for what it is and don’t really question too many things. I feel like that mentality came from juco and being at the bottom and seeing what it’s like to not have anything to having everything going to some of the top programs.”

According to the press release from the Maryland State Police, a silver Infinity driven by 23-year-old Cori Clingman attempted to change lanes while traveling at a high rate of speed. At approximately 3:14 am, Clingman hit a silver Chevrolet Impala before striking the maroon Dodge Charger driven by Hazel. Other than the fatalities of the three football players, no one else was injured in the crash. At the time of writing, pending charges will be filed after an investigation led by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell issued a statement to ESPN, saying, “I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”