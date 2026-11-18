Everette Taylor Education by Sidnee Michelle Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor Named Endowed Chair At Howard University Taylor, who became Kickstarter’s CEO in 2022, has overseen growth at the crowdfunding platform.







Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor has been appointed the John H. Johnson Endowed Chair and Professor of Entrepreneurship at Howard University, bringing his business expertise to the historically Black institution as it expands opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The appointment, announced Nov. 17, will take effect Jan. 4, 2027, within Howard’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications. Taylor will help strengthen entrepreneurship education and connect students with resources to develop businesses and pursue careers in the creative economy.

In his new role, Taylor will collaborate with the university’s Office of the Provost and School of Business to advance entrepreneurial initiatives across campus. He will lead three to six workshops annually, establish a lecture series featuring industry innovators, and advise students through Howard’s Innovation Hub.

“At this point in my life and career, making a meaningful impact matters more to me than anything else. This appointment is not only an incredible honor, but an opportunity to help transform the lives of the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders,” Taylor told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I’m deeply grateful for the chance to bring my experience, resources, and network to Howard University, an institution with such a powerful history and legacy,” he added.

Taylor, who became Kickstarter’s CEO in 2022, has overseen the crowdfunding platform’s growth. Under his leadership, Time magazine named Kickstarter one of its 100 Most Influential Companies.

He began his entrepreneurial career at 19, when he founded his first company. Before joining Kickstarter, Taylor served as chief marketing officer at Artsy and held leadership positions at Microsoft and other technology companies. He also founded ET Enterprises, a business portfolio spanning technology, social media, and the arts.

The appointment connects Taylor’s entrepreneurial experience with Howard’s efforts to prepare future Black business leaders.

It also honors the legacy of John H. Johnson, the pioneering Black entrepreneur who founded Johnson Publishing Co., publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines.

Through the position, Taylor aims to equip students with practical knowledge about business ownership, financial decision-making, and building sustainable ventures while helping develop the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

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