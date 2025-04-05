Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kid Capri Claims Martin Lawrence Used His Voice On ‘Martin’ Without Permission Or Pay 'They took my voice from Def Comedy Jam, sampled it, put it on the Martin show. Never got no permission from me, never asked for my rights-- nothing.'







Kid Capri has an issue with Martin Lawrence for allegedly using his voice on Lawrence’s iconic ’90s sitcom, “Martin,” while not compensating the legendary DJ.

While appearing on a recent episode of the podcast “Bag Fuel,” featuring Esso World and Hynaken, the former “Def Comedy Jam” deejay expressed his disappointment at Lawrence for not only using his voice without permission but also denying it is Capri’s actual voice.

Capri stated that a sample of his voice was used for the intro of the sitcom. At the start of every “Def Comedy Jam” episode, Capri’s voice became synonymous with the show for the way he yelled out Lawrence’s first name. The popularity of the voice seemingly was used as most people who regularly watched the show knew where it stemmed from.

“They took my voice from ‘Def Comedy Jam,’ sampled it, put it on the ‘Martin’ show,” he told the co-hosts. “Never got no permission from me, never asked for my rights–nothing. This show been on eight different networks for 30 years. Now if it was a money thing for me, I would been like, ‘Yo where’s my bread?’ I ain’t never did that.”

However, Capri claims it wasn’t about making money from the show, but he became incensed when he discovered that Tisha Campbell, who played Lawrence’s love interest on the sitcom, stated on a television show that the voice wasn’t the Bronx deejay’s. Even Lawrence made the same claim in public.

“First of all, that was the dumbest s-t to say. Everybody know it’s me,” Capri said. “Number two, I got videos of this. Number three, all you had to say was, ‘Yo Kid, we used your s-t, is it aight? Here’s a bag.’ Or not.”

Check out the video clip below:

As an up-and-coming comedian, Lawrence was the featured host of Russell Simmons‘ “Def Comedy Jam” series, which premiered in 1992. Kid Capri, already a highly sought-after entertainer, was the featured deejay on the fledgling comedy show, which showcased many comics who became household names in future years, including Bill Bellamy, Bernie Mac, Chris Tucker, Michael Blackson, and Joe Torry, to name a few.

