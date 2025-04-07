April 7, 2025
Kid Cudi’s Personal Items Bring In $850K On Pharrell’s Online Auction
People snatched up items to the tune of $857,439
In March, Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter website held an online auction to give people a chance to purchase items from Kid Cudi’s personal collection, and according to HipHopDX, the auction brought in more than $850,000.
The auction, On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi, which was held for two weeks, started March 13 and ended March 25. There were 75 items chosen by Cudi to place on the auction site. The items purchased reportedly brought in $857,439, with a custom Jacob & Co 14-karat N.E.R.D. pendant bringing in $243,750, making it the highest-priced purchase at the auction.
Cudi told GQ why the auction took place after the auction site approached him previously about doing something with him.
“Joopiter has been wanting to do something with me for a while, so I recently reached out to the team and let them know I had some stuff I was willing to part with, things I’ve collected throughout my career.”
Other items that went for a large amount of money included a rare Ben Baller x Takashi Murakami x Kid Cudi chain, which went for $187,500, although the expected price was below the $200,000 guide price. A pair of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh, was bought for $82,500.
There was also a Ben Baller chain that depicts the rapper in 18-karat gold, diamonds, sapphires, and rubies that was purchased for $43,750.
In a recent interview with Hube, the recording artist stated that he just worked on a project that will be released in the future that “did something” for him as an artist.
“When I first started making this album, I didn’t know if I would even be able to sing at the level I needed to in order for it to be executed in the right way. Working on these songs, collaborating with the writers and producers, and building songs from the ground up—it did something for me as an artist. I haven’t created like this in a long time. It’s been years. With my last few projects, I was getting beats from different people and building an album that way, but there is something about being in a room and creating something from scratch—from a simple hum—it’s so fulfilling.”
