March 14, 2025
Kid Cudi Is ‘On Another Planet’ Auctioning Off Items From Personal Collection
'This collection represents many eras of both my personal life and career, particularly how art and fashion influenced me over the years.'
Joopiter, the website owned by fashion stalwart Pharrell Williams, is holding an auction for items from Kid Cudi’s personal collection.
The name of the auction, which is live now, is “On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi.” The auction will go on until March 25.
“On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi brings together his art, fashion, sneakers, jewelry, and collectibles — pieces he’s gathered over years of traveling, making music, and shaping culture. The auction features standout pieces from Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Jacob & Co., If & Co., Gucci, Nike, Takashi Murakami, and more.
“🚀 Bidding opens Thursday, March 13 at 12 PM ET.
“🔗 Tap the link in bio to explore the catalog and register on JOOPITER.com.
If you’re a Kid Cudi fan or a fan of interesting artistic items, the website offers a selection of merchandise to choose from. You can purchase fashionable jackets, sneakers, shoes, hoodies, pants, boots, t-shirts, a red velvet suit, and even a Lakers jersey. Several pieces of jewelry are listed, ranging from chokers to Cuban links to necklaces and a G-Shock timepiece.
According to Sneakerfreaker, Kid Cudi said, ‘I’m excited to bring my personal collection to the world with Joopiter. This collection represents many eras of my personal life and career, particularly how art and fashion influenced me over the years. Each piece holds a special meaning to me, and I hope that they instill this inspiration into the next owner.’
These are some of the items included in the bidding:
- Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 MCA’
- Supreme x Nike SB Dunk ‘Mean Green’
- RTFKT x Murakami x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Murakami Drip’
- Friends & Family Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’
- Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 (with pilot case)
- Dior x Air Jordan 1
- Nike Off-White x Futura Dunk Low ‘Syracuse’
- Nike x Nigo Air Force 3 Low ‘Light British Tan’
Check out the items still up for auction at Joopiter.
