Kid Cudi Is ‘On Another Planet’ Auctioning Off Items From Personal Collection

Joopiter, the website owned by fashion stalwart Pharrell Williams, is holding an auction for items from Kid Cudi’s personal collection.

The name of the auction, which is live now, is “On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi.” The auction will go on until March 25.

“On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi brings together his art, fashion, sneakers, jewelry, and collectibles — pieces he’s gathered over years of traveling, making music, and shaping culture. The auction features standout pieces from Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Jacob & Co., If & Co., Gucci, Nike, Takashi Murakami, and more. “🚀 Bidding opens Thursday, March 13 at 12 PM ET. “🔗 Tap the link in bio to explore the catalog and register on JOOPITER.com. @kidcudi

#JOOPITERxKIDCUDI”