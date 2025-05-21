Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kid Cudi To Testify In Diddy Trial Following Cassie’s Claims That Mogul Blew Up Rapper’s Car The rapper's car was reportedly blown up by Diddy in a jealous rage over his relationship with Cassie.







Kid Cudi will reportedly take the stand in the sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

His appearance as a witness will likely address claims made by Cassie Ventura that Combs blew up the rapper’s car. Rolling Stone confirmed that the prosecution will bring Cudi to the stand to speak.

Kid Cudi will take the stand this week as a witness for the prosecution in Sean Combs' trial.



Combs was accused of having Cudi's car blown up amid his relationship with Cassiehttps://t.co/rRlrJWywQp pic.twitter.com/mbiWTnCroE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 20, 2025

Cudi’s involvement in the case gained traction after Cassie detailed Combs’ reaction to her dating the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper. Listed in her November 2024 lawsuit against the media mogul, Cassie recalled how Combs became jealous of her new relationship, resorting to violent means to express his anger.

“Mr. Combs grew so angry about her dating the rapper Kid Cudi that he said he would blow up the rapper’s car,” the filing states.

The lawsuit added, “Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.”

Cudi’s spokesperson also confirmed that his car had exploded during that time. His testimony will follow others surrounding Combs and his alleged treatment of Ventura.

Cassie, the star witness in the trial, already took the stand last week. She detailed the alleged “Freak Offs” she had during her decades-long relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder. She also explained more about the 2018 Intercontinental Hotel video, which showed Combs physically assaulting her in the hotel’s hallway.

Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, also claims that Combs demanded she pay him $20,000 to “recoup money” he spent on the “Me & U” singer and her career. The elder Ventura said she paid up after Combs threatened to release video of her daughter participating in the sex acts. Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Other witnesses, including a male escort involved in the “Freak offs” and Cassie’s ex-best friend, Keri Morgan, proceeded to testify. Diddy allegedly assaulted Morgan to find out who Cassie was cheating on him with. Combs reportedly choked Morgan and hit her on the head with a wooden hanger, resulting in a concussion.

She claims to have signed an NDA while he offered her $30,000 for silence. Although she obtained an attorney following the ordeal, Morgan never pressed charges.

However, the prosecution will continue pleading its case to the jury with the inclusion of Kid Cudi. No exact date of when he will appear in court has been revealed to the public.

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Blocks ICE From Rikers Island Amid City Challenge



