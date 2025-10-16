News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 9- And 10-Year-Old Charged In Brutal Attack Of 5-Year-Old Girl, ‘Her Hair Was Scalped From Her Head’ Two juveniles, ages 9 and 10, face serious charges of attempted murder and assault of a 5-year-old girl in Cleveland.







Two children, ages 9 and 10, in Cleveland, Ohio, are facing serious charges of attempted murder and rape in connection with the violent attack of a 5-year-old girl.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors are withholding many details due to the case’s sensitivity, but confirmed that a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl face initial charges of attempted murder, rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, and strangulation, Cleveland 19 reported. The alleged attack occurred on Sept. 13 in a field near East 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Antavia Kennibrew, the victim’s mother, said her 5-year-old daughter was beaten, assaulted, and scalped after being dropped off at a family member’s home in Cleveland. The child reportedly walked out the front door and was attacked by a group of children in a field nearby. When Kennibrew learned what happened to her child, she rushed to the scene and saw EMS treating her daughter several blocks away.

“I literally saw the worst thing ever,” she said.

Kennibrew reported that her daughter was “unrecognizable” following the attack.

“What I saw was unbelievable,” she said. “My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body. Her eyes were filled with blood. Her lips and mouth were filled with blood. Her nails had debris and dirt stuck in them.”

Kennibrew said the assault left her daughter physically, emotionally, and mentally traumatized, and the 5-year-old is now undergoing therapy.

“I want her to just be somewhat of a normal 5-year-old again,” Kennibrew said.

Each child faces charges including one count of attempted murder, four counts of rape, two counts of felonious assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of strangulation. Prosecutors are continuing to review evidence and gather new information, and the office is withholding further details due to the case’s sensitivity.

