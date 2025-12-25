News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FAFO IRL! Real-Life Bebe’s Kids Learn How To Steal Car From Youtube Video, Got ‘Scared Straight’ By Ohio Police The three kids began to cry out after getting caught for their extreme case of reckless driving.







Three kids in Ohio earned their spot on the naughty list after learning to steal a car from a YouTube video.

On Dec. 20, three Ohio minors tried their luck to steal a car after learning how to do so from an internet clip. However, the video must not have shown them how to actually drive in its minutes-long lesson, because their getaway appeared short-lived.

The trio’s joyride, led by their 11-year-old driver, came to an abrupt end when they crashed into someone’s house. The ordeal also sparked a police chase, as law enforcement quickly found the kids to teach them a lesson in reckless, and severely underage, driving.

Police rounded up the three “bad ass” kids, aged 8, 11, and 12, as they began to cry out for their moms while begging not go to jail. The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip.

The kids were immediately remorseful, wanting to state their innocence despite having clearly intended to cause trouble. However, the cops handled them like any other wannabe criminals, but made it known that their parents would get calls as well.

“We’ll call parents in a second,” explained the frustrated cop. “You guys are doing good, thank you for complying…we’re not going to jail right now. You’re going to be detained.”

Shocked by the audacity of these knucklehead children, they promptly put them in their rightful place, the back seat. While some expressed slight concern about their detention, others agreed they got precisely what they asked for when they decided to steal a car.

One wrote, “Normally, I would have a different opinion, but this was warranted. Them some bad ass kids for doing this, hopefully they learn from this!”

Other commenters agreed, saying the police warned them of what would really happen if they tried this again as adults.

“That 12-year-old laughing it was his idea, definitely wasn’t his 1st & clearly not going be the last,” wrote another user. ” The 11-year-old crying his heart out, this might have scared him straight. But thank God they’re safe but I laughed so hard at him crying cause that exactly wtf they get! The officers did they job treated them how [the f-ck] they acting.”

However, the kids may get more than a slap on the wrist and may not have access to the internet for a while. Although released to their parents, the little delinquents will face their charges in juvenile court.

