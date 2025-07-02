Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Killer Mike Announces Temporary Shut Down Of Bankhead Seafood To ‘Reset’ The restaurant is a local Atlanta staple whose famous guests range from Mayor Andre Dickens to Bernice King.







Fans of Bankhead Seafood will have to wait a bit before ordering up, with one of its partners, Killer Mike, confirming the news of its temporary closure.

The “Run The Jewels” rapper confirmed the rumors surrounding its closure to make way for upgrades to the Westside eatery. They plan to make a few changes to the flagship location, with an anticipated reopening date set for July 14.

That date, however, remains tentative. The restaurant’s manager, Waleed Shamsid-Deen, also confirmed that changes were underway when the news first broke, as reported by Canopy Atlanta.

According to the outlet, employees at Bankhead Seafood received a letter about their suspended employment and the restaurant “temporarily closing to reset operations.” They did not receive a timeline for its reopening, but Shamsid-Deen and the partners remain optimistic about its swift return.

Michael “Killer Mike” Render, alongside other Atlanta celebrities and entrepreneurs like Clifford “T.I.” Harris, revived the restaurant last November after it had been closed since 2017. Originally founded by Helen Harden, the late restaurateur and chef worked with the partners to help maintain her original recipes. The restaurant was a long-time Atlanta staple, known for its fried fish platters and hushpuppies.

The closure sparked an outcry across the Atlanta community. Killer Mike offered more clarity on the situation. The rapper is currently touring with Wu-Tang Clan as part of his long-time hip-hop duo. Despite this, he released a statement to their “beloved” community on the update.

“To Our Beloved West Side Community,“ wrote the statement, obtained by UATL. ”Thank you for the continued love and support as we’ve worked to bring back Ms. Helen Harden’s dream through the revival of Bankhead Seafood. From high school reunions to after-work mixers and post-church brunches, it’s been a joy to grow and celebrate with you.

Mike then shared how the “short break” will allow the restaurant to revamp its operations, including new menu items.

“As we head into the summer, we’ll be taking a short break to refresh and enhance your dining experience,” wrote the rapper. “During this time, we’ll be updating our menu and improving our operations to better serve you.”

Over the next few weeks, the restaurant will undergo a series of building upgrades. They will also conduct new employee training to help customers as they return to dining at Bankhead Seafood.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our hardworking team of cooks, servers, bartenders, and food prep staff—and most importantly, to YOU, our loyal customers. We can’t wait to welcome you back soon, better than ever.”

