Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic Money by Selena Hill Killer Mike’s Greenwood Banking Program Shuts Down The digital bank created to expand financial access for Black and Latino communities has ended its partnership with Coastal Community Bank.







Killer Mike’s Greenwood banking venture has officially shut down its banking program, bringing an end to the financial initiative created to expand banking access for Black and Latino communities.

The shutdown took effect Nov. 19 when Greenwood terminated its banking program with Coastal Community Bank and closed all accounts operating under the arrangement, according to AllHipHop. The closure immediately ended customers’ access to debit cards, direct deposits, money transfers, and bill payments. Payments sent to Greenwood accounts after the cutoff date will be returned to the sender.

Customers with remaining balances will receive their money through paper checks mailed by Coastal Community Bank. Greenwood says it expects to send the checks by Dec. 2. Customers must confirm their mailing addresses through Greenwood customer support by Nov. 24 to help ensure they receive their checks.

The shutdown follows an October announcement outlining Greenwood’s partnership with DreamFi, a financial tech company co-founded by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. However, customers will not automatically transition to the new platform. Those interested in DreamFi must apply independently, and Greenwood says customer accounts and personal information will not transfer automatically.

The partnership was positioned as a continuation of Greenwood’s broader financial empowerment mission. “Economic empowerment has always been inseparable from civil rights. This partnership between Greenwood and DreamFi ensures that the important work will grow,” Greenwood co-founder Andrew Young said in the announcement.

Crump also emphasized the platform’s original mission, saying, “From day one, Greenwood has been about more than banking. It’s been about economic justice and creating opportunities for wealth creation in communities that have been historically excluded.”

Killer Mike, Young, and Bounce TV Founder Ryan Glover launched Greenwood in 2020, naming the platform after Tulsa, Oklahoma’s historic Greenwood District, widely known as Black Wall Street. The venture sought to give Black and Latino consumers another option in a financial services industry where access to banking and capital has long been a concern.

Greenwood reportedly raised $88 million in publicly announced funding across multiple investment rounds. Truist Ventures led a $40 million round in 2021, while Pendulum Holdings led a $45 million round in 2022.

Despite the closure, customers still have several important deadlines to monitor. Greenwood says account statements will remain accessible through Dec. 22, while customers who earned interest in 2026 should receive their tax documents by Jan. 31, 2027.

The DreamFi membership offer costs $9.99 per month after an initial 30-day period. The transition gives customers another potential financial services option, but it does not automatically replace their former Greenwood accounts.

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