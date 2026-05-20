Money by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Killer Mike Unveils Plan To Turn Atlanta Renters Into Homeowners This initiative aims to help residents move from renting to owning homes in neighborhoods where housing costs are rising.







Atlanta rapper and activist Killer Mike is getting more involved in the city’s affordable housing discussion with a new rent-to-own program, Build-to-Ownership (B20), to help residents move from renting to owning homes in neighborhoods where housing costs are rising.

The Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Michael Render, announced May 19 that the program will run through his real estate company, Blackmon Real Estate, in collaboration with Bridge Tower Co-CEO Jackson Su. It will focus on creating pathways to ownership for Atlantans who have difficulty securing traditional financing. The initiative is expected to target working-class residents and families looking for long-term housing stability in the metro area.

“This initiative is about bringing homeownership within reach for people who crave the stability that ownership offers. This will ultimately create stronger communities. It will also help families build wealth. Wealth is defined by the ability to own land, and through the B2O program, we are making sure that the people who make Atlanta great have a real stake in its future. We are building houses, yes, but we are also plotting, planning, and organizing for the long-term economic prosperity of our community,” Killer Mike said in a press release.

This program comes as Atlanta continues to face affordability challenges due to population growth, rising home prices, and a shortage of affordable housing. Housing advocates and city leaders are increasingly calling for alternatives such as lease-to-own and down payment assistance programs to help residents stay in the city as rents and property values rise.

Render has previously invested in community development and housing projects throughout Atlanta. In past efforts, he worked with developers to expand access to smaller, affordable homes designed to make ownership achievable for Black families and middle-income buyers.

Details about the new initiative, including eligibility requirements and the number of homes to be included, have not yet been made public.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Housing officials announced plans to increase financial support for qualifying voucher recipients who want to become homeowners. Some eligible residents could receive up to $60,000 to help with down payments.

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