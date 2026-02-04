Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kim Burrell Says R. Kelly And Diddy Need Forgiveness, ‘Unlearn How To Remember A Bad Thing Over Again’ Kim Burrell explains why she thinks R. Kelly and Diddy deserve forgiveness.







Kim Burrell is facing renewed backlash after urging fans to show grace and forgiveness toward her “brothers,” Sean “Diddy” Combs and R. Kelly.

The NAACP Image Award–winning gospel singer spoke candidly with Baller Alert at the MusiCares Mariah Carey tribute ahead of the Grammys, saying people should “unlearn how to remember” past wrongs and instead extend forgiveness—even toward figures like R. Kelly and Diddy.

“In the world of music, while they’re being stars, people like Diddy and [R] Kelly, who are being stars in front of the world, they may have their details and whatever the news or whatever may reveal,” she said.

Burrell saw Diddy and R. Kelly as her “brothers” before their sex-related criminal charges. As a gospel singer and church pastor, Burrell admits it’s hard to write them off even after their convictions landed them in federal prison.

“They’re my brothers before all of that happens. And I don’t know how to detach from my love for them and waiting for a better day,” she said. “I don’t wish to see any punishment continue, especially when a person has already, you know, dealt with the repercussions thereof.”

Burrell continued. “I’m not the law. I’m just saying that I want people to unlearn how to remember a bad thing over and over and over again. To remember that when they have committed what has been considered bad, maybe they call it bad or somebody else did, they realize that they’re better than that.”

The Grammy-nominated gospel singer, who drew controversy in 2017 for a sermon on “the perverted homosexual spirit,” says she has since learned to “not judge how people judge me.”

“And I just want the world to remember that people are remembering they’re bad to live out of it. Who wants to stay in that place all the time? But I’ve learned how to just kind of embrace it all in one big swing and not judge how people judge me,” she said. “You know, I have a new saying, and hopefully others will kind of coin it a bit. It’s: don’t bother hating me because I already love you.”

Burrell’s support for Diddy and R. Kelly comes a few weeks after she released a gospel remix to R. Kelly’s infamous “Trapped in the Closet” musical series.

Now, she’s facing mixed reactions, with many on social media disagreeing with her forgiveness of Diddy and R. Kelly and recalling past controversies over accusations of homophobia.

“This is so typical of Black folks, and especially those in the church,” one X user wrote. “They are so quick to look past and forgive the rapists and pedophiles in the family and community, but then become so quick to damn someone to hell simply for being gay. This has LONG been a fool.”

“So she can have love for convicted pedophiles and sexual abusers but have utter disdain for gay people,” added someone else.

