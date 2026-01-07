Ice-T’s NJ Dispensary ‘The Medicine Woman’ Closes Less Than A Year After Opening

After a successful grand opening in Jersey City last April, the Medicine Woman dispensary, co-owned by Newark, N.J. native Tracey “Ice-T” Marrow, has closed.

According to Northjersey.com, the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” regular, was a partner in the business with Charis Burrett, who has a flagship location for The Medicine Woman in Bellflower, California. The Jersey City location was being planned for three years after New Jersey changed its laws to allow marijuana to be sold legally in the state.

No reason was given for the closure, but it follows a pattern of celebrities who own dispensaries going out of business quickly.

The news comes after Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon had to cease operations at his Newark store, Hashstoria, in 2025, after it had been open for less than a year. When Hashtoria was in its planning stages, it promised to be an adult-use cannabis retail space, with plans to expand into a larger community hub. They wanted to expand the venue into a premier consumption lounge and a wellness center to improve the community’s health, education, and empowerment.

The Medicine Woman was not situated in a great location, as it sat along the side of the Route 1 and 9 highway on Tonelle Ave. HeadyNJ reported that there are additional dispensaries along the same route, including Green Stop Wellness and Kush Klub, which appeared before them.

The closing of The Medicine Woman gave Ice-T a little more room to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures, as he recently mentioned he would not be seen as often this season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He has been on the television show for over 20 years and is not at risk of losing his position.

In a sitdown with TMZ, the “New Jack City” actor said his reduced time was strictly for business reasons. The show’s executives wanted to bring back an old character, Amanda Rollins (played by Kelli Giddish), who had been on the show for over 10 years. She was written off three years ago but returned this season. It came down to budget: keeping Giddish on regularly and moving Ice-T to part-time for the season.

He stated that he didn’t mind, as it gave him a chance to pursue other opportunities when he was not working on the show. Now, he may have extra time to find his next business venture.

