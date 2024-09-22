Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kim Porter’s Alleged Memoir Becomes Bestseller As Diddy Faces Criminal Charges The 60-page book, titled 'Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side…,' allegedly contains information Porter saved on a flash drive.







Kim Porter’s alleged tell-all book, released posthumously on Sept. 6, is rising in the charts. The memoir has become a bestseller on Amazon as her former partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The 60-page novel, titled Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side…, allegedly contains information Porter had on a flash drive and gave to her friends before her death. Porter unexpectedly died from pneumonia in 2018. She left behind her four children, having three biologically with the disgraced media mogul.

According to The Daily Mail, the book came to life through Chris Todd, a Los Angeles producer, under the pen name of “Jamal T. Millwood.” The unauthorized and unconfirmed memoir grew to #1 on Amazon’s list of Western U.S. Biographies.

Todd shared a close source to Porter shared the flash drive with him. However, he took it upon himself to share her story “from the grave.”

“I was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter’s flash drive,” he told the media outlet. “I know the celebrity source pretty well [and] know how close they were to Kim and Diddy, and all the people in the hip-hop community. This was supposedly for Kim Porter from the grave, to come forward and tell her story.

Its success can also be attributed to the ongoing saga of Comb’s legal woes. A week after its release, Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Moreover, Todd added that the situation remains “dangerous.” Despite this, he feels safer to speak out following Comb’s detainment.

“This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words,” he continued. ” But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs. Now [that] the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward.””

Combs also pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, he remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York after being denied bail twice.