Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson Houston's Kindred Stories Bookstore Begins Next Chapter At New Location Join Kindred Stories as the bookstore hosts its soft opening at the new location in Eldorado Ballroom from May 10-16.







Community bookstore Kindred Stories is saying farewell to its spot in Houston’s Third Ward and entering a new chapter in a bigger space inside the Eldorado Ballroom.

The move is just across the street for the independent bookstore, which opened its doors in the Third Ward three and a half years ago to provide a space for the community to explore Black authors. “We immediately realized we needed something bigger,” Kindred Stories stated in an April 4 announcement on Instagram. “Being open 6 days a week and hosting hundreds of events, we are so proud of the ways we maximized our small space and beautiful Reading Garden, but alas, it’s time to move on, and we couldn’t be more ready.”

As Kindred Stories picks up and leaves its location at 2304 Stuart Street, the community is in for a treat at the new site designed in collaboration with interior design studio Gin Design Group to provide a joy-filled space for visitors. Ahead of its May 17 grand re-opening, the bookstore is giving the community a sneak peek of the new space during a soft opening from May 10-16. Over the last few months, the Kindred Stories team has been working hard creating a space that its incredible Houston community deserves. “We are grateful to the folk who got us here and the folk who will continue to sustain us,” Kindred Stories stated. As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Kindred Stories owner Terri Hamm launched the bookstore in September 2021, and the location has always been a significant factor in the bookstore’s success. In 2024, store manager Chaneka Williams said location was important, thinking about what type of audience the bookstore would draw.

Since its launch during the global pandemic, Kindred Stories has offered the community a space to explore poetry, essays, and literature on cooking, arts and culture, history, horror, wellness, and more. “Kindred Stories is a community space and bookstore that doesn’t just highlight Black literature but celebrates our stories in all their diverse and genre-spanning glory,” the website stated. “Every book on the shelves is written by a Black author or other marginalized voice, and every display can spotlight a unique aspect of Black storytelling and craft.”

As the bookstore gets settled in, the team encourages the community to lend its support by attending an event, signing up for the newsletter, or purchasing books in bulk through its website or Book Shop.

Visit Kindred Stories at its new location at 2310 Elgin Street, Unit 2, Houston, Texas, 77004. The bookstore will resume its full schedule next month.

