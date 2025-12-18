Kirk Franklin, Pharrell Williams, Brandy To Be Honored During GRAMMYS Week 2026

The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective will honor three living legends, musical mastermind Pharrell Williams, R&B siren Brand, and gospel leader Kirk Franklin, during next year’s GRAMMYS Week.

The Recording Academy said the trio will be honored Jan. 29, 2026, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

A well-deserved celebration is on the way 🙌🏾



The @RecordingAcad Black Music Collective will honor Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin for their lasting influence on music 🏆👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vX1x1VBJLi — REVOLT (@revolttv) December 17, 2025

The ceremony is part of the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors.

Pharrell will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. It is being awarded to him in recognition of his musical achievements, entrepreneurial innovation, philanthropic efforts, and global cultural influence.

Brandy and Franklin will receive the Black Music Icon Award, which honors Black music creators whose artistry, innovation, and service have shaped the industry and inspired generations worldwide.

“Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention, and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a written statement.

Past honorees include Alicia Keys, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, and John Legend.

The 2026 GRAMMYS will be shown live on Feb. 1, 2026, from Crypto.com Arena and will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ from 5 to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 to 11:30 p.m. ET.

The 2026 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, which is being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will take place at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m.It will also be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

The Black Music Collective (BMC) is an advisory board of music-industry leaders dedicated to advancing opportunities for Black music creators and industry leaders.

RELATED CONTENT: Roxanne Shante Receives Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award