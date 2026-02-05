News by Sharelle B. McNair Steve Bannon Says ‘Damn Right’ ICE Will ‘Surround the Polls’ The comments come just days after Trump doubled down on how he wants Republicans to take over elections - “in at least 15 places.”







Seems as if President Donald Trump has put a battery in his supporters’ backs to “nationalize” elections, as former White House strategist and podcaster Steve Bannon suggested.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at the polls during the 2026 midterm elections.

During a segment of his own podcast, War Room, Bannon, who spent four months in federal prison for contempt of Congress, made unspecified claims that ICE officers will “surround the polls” during the hotly anticipated upcoming midterm elections because “we” can’t “allow you to steal the country again.”

“You’re damn right we’re going to have ICE surround the polls come November. We’re not going to sit here and allow you to steal the country again,” he said.

“And you can whine and cry and throw your toys out of the pram all you want, but we will never again allow an election to be stolen.”

Steve Bannon: “We‘re gonna have ICE surround the polls…We’ll never again allow an election to be stolen.” pic.twitter.com/9R9tZdolHx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 4, 2026

The comments come just days after Trump doubled down on how he wants Republicans to take over elections — “in at least 15 places” — and continued his years-long claims of “horrible corruption” in Democratic-led cities such as Atlanta. “I want to see elections be honest, and if a state can’t run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it,” the president said.

All claims are a trickle-down effect of the president’s 2020 loss to former President Joe Biden. The FBI recently raided Fulton County, Georgia, offices to seize records, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called “nothing more than Jim Crow 2.0,” according to The Hill.

Bannon may seem to know something American voters don’t, as his sole focus has shifted to the midterm elections, which he sees as making room for a Democratic takeover.

With Black leaders like Rep. Jasmine Crockett working on a campaign for Texas senator and Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly looking to take over Dick Durbin’s seat, during a speech, Bannon alleged that if the right-leaning party loses, “some in this room are going to prison, myself included.”

“We have to understand that if we don’t take this to the maximum, the maximumist strategy with a sense of urgency…if we don’t do that now, we’re going to lose this chance forever,” he said.

“’Cause you’re never going to have another Trump.”

Steve Bannon: “As God is my witness, if we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included…” (November 6, 2025)pic.twitter.com/BefqFPuu1q — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 2, 2026

