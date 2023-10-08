Kirk Franklin Shows Favor To New Birth Missionary Baptist Church With A Pop-Up Performance Of New Music

Kirk Franklin will pull up to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to perform a pop-up concert to promote his latest album, Father’s Day. Franklin, who has not put out new music in four years, dropped his new release Oct. 6, and plans to share with the Georgia congregation Oct. 9, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reported. New Birth, which might be notoriously known and righteously remembered as the house Bishop Eddie Long built in Stonecrest, Georgia, is now under the direction and leadership of Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant. Bryant is ecstatic to host the Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, OCG News reported.

“We are beyond thrilled to host this special pop-up performance and listening experience featuring one of the most internationally acclaimed and revolutionary artists of our time,” Bryant said.

“Kirk’s unique ability to transcend generations, race, culture and music genres speaks to his undeniable gifts in music and ministry. We are blessed to have him at New Birth for this enlightening, uplighting and life-changing experience.”

The pop-up performance is free to attendees and kicks off at 7:30 PM at 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest.

Music lovers and Franklin fans can expect Father’s Day to be a candid vulnerable album according to words Franklin shared on his YouTube channel:

“I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant.”

The Father’s Day album comes on the heels of Franklin recently making headlines after discovering news about his biological father. BE previously covered, Kirk Franklin Details Finding His Birth Father In New Documentary

RELATED CONTENT: Kerrion Franklin Is Released From Jail And Thanks His Estranged Father, Kirk Franklin