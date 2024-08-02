Carmelo And LaLa Anthony’s Baby Boy Named ESPN’s Top Basketball Recruit In New York

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony (former NBA player for the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets) and LaLa Anthony (actress, Power; and former MTV host), has been named ESPN‘s No. 1 New York State Recruit for 2025.

The media outlet recently released the list and gave the future NBA star a grade of 86, the player with the highest rating in New York State. According to ESPN Radio, Kiyan, who will be a senior in high school this upcoming year, is also ranked as the 40th-best player in the country for the upcoming Class of 2025.

Kiyan, who hasn’t yet committed to any college program, has already garnered interest from his father’s alma mater, Syracuse University. In 2022, the school offered him a basketball scholarship. Carmelo played just one season at Syracuse (2002-03) and took the team to a championship in his only collegiate season. That championship is the only one the school has won.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022