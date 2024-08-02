August 2, 2024
Carmelo And LaLa Anthony’s Baby Boy Named ESPN’s Top Basketball Recruit In New York
The 17-year-old high school senior already has offers from Auburn University, Florida State University, Ohio State University, Rutgers University, and USC (University of Southern California).
Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony (former NBA player for the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets) and LaLa Anthony (actress, Power; and former MTV host), has been named ESPN‘s No. 1 New York State Recruit for 2025.
The media outlet recently released the list and gave the future NBA star a grade of 86, the player with the highest rating in New York State. According to ESPN Radio, Kiyan, who will be a senior in high school this upcoming year, is also ranked as the 40th-best player in the country for the upcoming Class of 2025.
Kiyan, who hasn’t yet committed to any college program, has already garnered interest from his father’s alma mater, Syracuse University. In 2022, the school offered him a basketball scholarship. Carmelo played just one season at Syracuse (2002-03) and took the team to a championship in his only collegiate season. That championship is the only one the school has won.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7
— Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022
Carmelo’s son has offers from five college programs: Auburn University, Florida State University, Ohio State University, Rutgers University, and USC (University of Southern California).
Sports Illustrated reported that the 17-year-old, who recently played for the Christ the King Regional High School in Queens, currently plays at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y.
Kiyan caused a little family controversy (nothing serious) in February while appearing on an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk.” When questioned about who is the GOAT (greatest of all time) of basketball after his mother, LaLa responded by saying Kiyan; he shocked his mother with his response. His GOAT response? Paul George, a former Los Angeles Clippers player who recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
As Carmelo’s son, LaLa anticipated him naming his father but was shocked when he didn’t even mention him, instead, even opted to name Kobe as well.
