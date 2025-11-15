Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Klay Thompson Blasts Ex-NBA Players Over Disrespectful Comments About Megan Thee Stallion The Mavericks guard called out Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams after they used crude language while speculating about his on-court struggles.







Dallas Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson is pushing back after two former NBA players referenced his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion while critiquing his recent shooting slump — and used offensive language in the process.

The tension surfaced following an episode of the “Hoopin’ N Hollerin’” podcast that posted on Nov. 4, where former sports players Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams discussed Thompson’s reduced production this season. The Mavericks recently shifted the 35-year-old to a bench role, prompting commentary about what might be behind his dip in performance.

While reviewing Thompson’s numbers, Williams — a 12-year NBA veteran known for his stints with the Kings, Grizzlies and Heat — pivoted to Thompson’s personal life. He used a vulgar term referring to the female anatomy while mentioning the All-Star’s romantic relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, even questioning whether it was affecting Thompson’s play. The remark quickly drew backlash once the clip circulated on social media.

Thompson himself stepped into the conversation when the segment appeared on Instagram and gained traction. Thompson took to social media himself to tag Beverley as he condemned the wording used to describe Megan.

In a sharp response posted in the comments, Thompson wrote, “Referring to my GF as a (expletive) is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA.”

He continued, “How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21 Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion made their relationship public this past July after months of speculation.

On the court, Thompson is in the midst of a challenging season statistically. He is averaging a career-low 8.5 points on 32% shooting overall, including 28.9% from beyond the arc. This is his second year in Dallas after signing a three-year, $50 million deal that ended his long tenure with the Golden State Warriors prior to the 2024–25 season.

